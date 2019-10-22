CLOSE
Nickelodeon Universe Park Opening This Week

If you’re starting to plan your family vacation for next year then you may want to check this out!

Nickelodeon has finally got the job done to open their own amusement park.

The park is set to open this week in New Jersey.

It has already been named the largest indoor theme park in North America.

There is over 35 rides and attractions. The kid’s favorite characters will be there including Spongebob and Dora The Explorer!

Source: cnn.com

