[Photos] Kayne West Gifts Kim with $1 Million Dollar Gift for Her Birthday

We all know that birthdays are an important holiday for everybody. And we look forward to a special gift. Well Kayne West thought outside the box for his wife’s 39th birthday.

He gifted her with a card that said he donated 1 million dollars to her favorite charity

She took to Instagram to express her happiness;

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags,” wrote Kardashian. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

