Suge Knight Gives His Life Away

If you didn’t hear the news that Suge Knight signed over the rights to his life to Ray J.

Basically giving Ray J the rights to make mvoies, books, music, and more. Including bringing back Death Row Records.

Ray J is a man of business and Suge is looking for him to bring in some big coins for him and his family.

But it doesn’t stop there as Suge has given Nick Cannon the go ahead to write a book about his life.

Suge tells TMZ that Cannon is “one of the most respected people in Hollywood” and he trusts him with his biography.

Suge Knight Pleads No Contest To Manslaughter, Will Serve 28 Years In Prison

