CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Ohio Gets $43 Million In Grants To Help Boost Child Literacy!

Grandmother and grandchild reading books outdoors together.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

The State of Ohio has many different prominent issues in need of attention. One of those being the desperate need for growth with child literacy. Now, efforts to improve child literacy in Ohio are getting a boost from a federal grant worth $42 million over five years!

The state Department of Education says the funding will help create “model literacy sites” implementing practices to improve literacy in preschools and elementary, middle and high schools across Ohio.

Officials say the state got an additional $1.2 million grant to support pilot programs at three elementary schools to help improve the literacy of young students who have dyslexia or are considered at risk for it.

The president of the state school board, Laura Kohler, said in a statement that literacy is an essential component of Ohio’s strategic plan for education. She says the grants “support an aggressive agenda” to boost reading skills.

Source: NBC4i 

Ohio Gets $43 Million In Grants To Help Boost Child Literacy!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Byron Cage In Concert - Decatur, Georgia
Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Dies At 15
 10 hours ago
10.22.19
LisaRaye McCoy Says Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage…
 12 hours ago
10.22.19
Nickelodeon Universe Park Opening This Week
 12 hours ago
10.22.19
[Photos] Kayne West Gifts Kim with $1 Million…
 13 hours ago
10.22.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close