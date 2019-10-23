CLOSE
Cardi B Joins Fast & Furious 9 Cast

Cardi B has joined the Fast & Furious family.

The rapper, who recently teased a big new acting project while promoting the film Hustlers, has now revealed what it is in a video with her new co-star Vin Diesel.

The action man has posted a clip from their final day of shooting in the U.K., in which Cardi grouses about the long filming days:

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one,” she said. “I need to take a nappy-nap.”

The new video dropped a day after Diesel confirmed Latino pop star Ozuna would be joining the cast for Fast & Furious 9.

