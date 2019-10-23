Lamar Odom Chose Khloe K. Over Taraji P. Henson?

Lamar Odom likes what he likes! On the upcoming episode of TvOne’s ‘Uncensored‘, Odom admits that he fell in love with Khloe Kardashian while dating the gorgeous Taraji P. Henson. Gasp!!

Check out the video below:

Wow! According to thejasminebrand.com, Odom said, “I wish I would have done things different with her. She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman. I used to carry her picture on the road with me. Don’t nobody know that, except for the dudes that played with me. She gave me inspiration. A Black woman working like that… that’s just as good with her craft as I am in my craft.”

Odom also spoke on how things ended with Henson, saying, “Things ended with Taraji because me being an immature punk, I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.”

He ended up marrying Khloe just weeks after they started dating in 2009, they divorced in 2013.

