Is It Possible to Have Oral Sex With a Man and Not Be Gay? Tank Thinks So!

Tank just gave his thoughts on oral sex and homosexuality that has social media going “WTF?”

Basically, he went on a podcast “saying that men can experiment with giving other men oral sex and still not be gay.”

His words, and here’s more from MadameNoire:

“He sucked a d*ck once, and then he’s like, ‘I’m not sure if I liked it or not. Let me try it again.’ And then he says, ‘You know what, it’s not for me. Don’t like the taste,’ see what Im saying?”

He added that he may have done…well, you know…but it does not mean that he’s gay.

Again, his words, and he is sticking by what he says.

Some understood Tank’s explanation that sexuality is not black and white:

Others slammed Tank on Twitter:

Here are some more reaction from Black Twitter:

Click here to read more.

 

What are your thoughts on this?

 

