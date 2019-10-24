CLOSE
‘Beyoncé Mass’ Comes To Two NYC Churches

via FirstLadyB/TheChristianPost:

Two Presbyterian churches in NYC are hosting a Beyonce Mass on Wednesday and Thursday night, specifically for black women.

Masses set for First Presbyterian Church of Brooklyn and St. James Presbyterian in Harlem are both set to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday respectively

The groundbreaking worship service will use the music and life of Beyoncé as a tool to cultivate an empowering conversation about Black women—their lives, their bodies, and their voices.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy were the center of attention at the Lion King premiere in LA last night. Bey, who ends her voice to Nala in the live-adaptation of the Disney classic, hit the fiery red carpet with her sidekick Blue, donning Alexander McQueen and naturally stopping the world in its rotation. While Bey’s bedazzled blazer turned heads, her braided waves and baby hair became the object of our affection. Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Jay was also in attendance to watch Bey’s big debut. See who else hit the carpet to relive their childhood.

‘Beyoncé Mass’ Comes To Two NYC Churches  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

