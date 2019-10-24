via FirstLadyB/TheChristianPost:

Two Presbyterian churches in NYC are hosting a Beyonce Mass on Wednesday and Thursday night, specifically for black women.

Masses set for First Presbyterian Church of Brooklyn and St. James Presbyterian in Harlem are both set to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday respectively

The groundbreaking worship service will use the music and life of Beyoncé as a tool to cultivate an empowering conversation about Black women—their lives, their bodies, and their voices.

‘Beyoncé Mass’ Comes To Two NYC Churches was originally published on praisecleveland.com