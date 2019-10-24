Tori Kelly Announces “Inspired By True Events Tour”

via Hallels:

Two-time GRAMMY winner Tori Kelly will kick off 2020 with a tour in support of her new album, Inspired By True Events .

The North American leg, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on January 28 at the House of Blues in Cleveland, OH. The headline run will include shows at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City (January 31), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (February 12) and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (February 26). Audrey MiKa will open on all dates.

