Pastor Donnie McClurkin London Concerts Huge Success

McClurkin recently returned to London for back-to back anniversary concerts at New Wine Church located at Gateway House.

The people showed up in full force with great anticipation because every seat in the house was filled.  The lively energetic sound from the audience singing almost drowned out McClurkin when he performed the all-time favorite Caribbean Medley.  The two hour set included “Great Is Thy Mercy”, “We Fall Down”, “Stand” and several other popular tunes by the artist.

Pastor Donnie McClurkin London Concerts Huge Success  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

