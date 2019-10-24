via Wkyc:

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 94-85 on Wednesday night in the season opener for each team.

Kevin Love had 11 points and 18 rebounds for Cleveland, which trailed by as many as 20 points. Collin Sexton and Tristan Thompson each scored 16 points in John Beilein’s first game as Cavs coach.

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: Cavs Fall To The Magic 94-85 was originally published on praisecleveland.com