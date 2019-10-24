via Wkyc:
Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 94-85 on Wednesday night in the season opener for each team.
Kevin Love had 11 points and 18 rebounds for Cleveland, which trailed by as many as 20 points. Collin Sexton and Tristan Thompson each scored 16 points in John Beilein’s first game as Cavs coach.
CLICK HERE to read full story
Basketball Players With Their Own Line of Shoes
20 photos Launch gallery
Basketball Players With Their Own Line of Shoes
1. Lebron JamesSource: 1 of 20
2. Kevin DurantSource: 2 of 20
3. Nike KD 9Source: 3 of 20
4. Kyrie IrvingSource: 4 of 20
5. Nike Kyrie 3Source: 5 of 20
6. Paul GeorgeSource: 6 of 20
7. Jordan Melo M13Source: 7 of 20
8. Chris PaulSource: 8 of 20
9. Jordan CP3.XSource: 9 of 20
10. Starbury’sSource: 10 of 20
11. Derrick RoseSource: 11 of 20
12. Adidas D Rose 7Source: 12 of 20
13. James HardenSource: 13 of 20
14. Adidas Harden Vol. 1Source: 14 of 20
15. Stephen CurrySource: 15 of 20
16. Under Armour Curry 3Source: 16 of 20
17. Li-Ning Way of Wade 5Source: 17 of 20
18. PEAK DH2Source: 18 of 20
LOCAL NEWS: Cavs Fall To The Magic 94-85 was originally published on praisecleveland.com