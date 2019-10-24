via Wkyc:

Parents should know better but they and other drivers still get thousands of tickets a year for not obeying traffic laws in and around school zones.

Statistics from the Ohio Highway Patrol show that 2,100 tickets have been handed to drivers already this year for traffic violations near buses and in school zones.

LOCAL NEWS: Drivers Are Ignoring Bus Traffic Laws was originally published on praisecleveland.com