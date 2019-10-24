CLOSE
MARY J. BLIGE JOINS CAST OF ARETHA FRANKLIN BIOPIC

via FirstLadyB:

Mary J. Blige is set to portray jazz singer Dinah Washington in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.”

Mary joins Jennifer Hudson who’s playing the Queen of Soul herself, Forest Whitaker (as Franklin’s father, the legendary Reverend C.L. Franklin), Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Heather Headley, Tate Donovan and a host of others.

The “Respect”documentary is set to begin filming next month and is slated for an August 2020 release.

Sadly, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has passed away, leaving the world to begin mourning the loss of a national treasure. With a career that began in the late 1950s, she earned 18 Grammy Awards, 112 charted singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 75 million albums sold. Aretha broke down barriers and defined soul music for generations. Take a look at some of the major milestones she achieved during her dynamic career.

 

