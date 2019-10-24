MARY J. BLIGE JOINS CAST OF ARETHA FRANKLIN BIOPIC

via FirstLadyB:

Mary J. Blige is set to portray jazz singer Dinah Washington in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.”

Mary joins Jennifer Hudson who’s playing the Queen of Soul herself, Forest Whitaker (as Franklin’s father, the legendary Reverend C.L. Franklin), Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Heather Headley, Tate Donovan and a host of others.

The “Respect”documentary is set to begin filming next month and is slated for an August 2020 release.

