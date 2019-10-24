CLOSE
Sheriff’s Office Sued by Sex Offenders!!

Well, this isn’t something you see every day. The Sheriff’s Office in Butts County Georgia is being sued by a group of registered sex offenders because they put signs in sex offenders’ front yards last year that warned against trick-or-treating at their homes on Halloween.

The Sheriff’s Office actually had plans to do it again this year, but the class-action suit by the sex offenders hopes to block it. The signs have images of two stop signs, and a message in all caps that say, “WARNING! NO TRICK-OR-TREAT AT THIS ADDRESS!!”. In the lawsuit, the sex offenders claim they’re constitutional rights against forced speech are violated and that its trespassing and humiliating. Their attorney said the sheriff has many legal ways to publicize the names, addresses, and photos of registered offenders but this is not one of them.

Your thoughts? Is the Sheriff just trying to protect the children or did they take it too far?

 

 

 

