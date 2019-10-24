SPORTS: Salt-N-Pepa Heading to Cleveland for the Cavs Home Opener

The Cleveland Cavaliers are kicking off their new season at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in style.

They have just added Salt-N-Pepa to perform during halftime for this Saturday night’s home opener.

Known for their 1980’s and ’90s hits “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Let’s Talk About Sex,” their appearance will come just in time for this weekend as WKYC 3News puts it:

It’s a fitting opener to the Cavaliers’ 2019-20 season, in which the team will wear throwback jerseys from the 90s seven times. The “Classic Edition” uniforms feature a modern take on the black, orange and powder blue look the team wore during the Gund Arena’s inaugural season in 1994.

Back by popular demand … the black, orange and powder blue is ready to make a splash 💦

Peep the full gallery → https://t.co/UQHYiFnven#Cavs50 pic.twitter.com/GNg3G0igCX — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 28, 2019

Tip-off starts at 8 p.m.

