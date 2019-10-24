CLOSE
SPORTS: Salt-N-Pepa Heading to Cleveland for the Cavs Home Opener

2019 Finding Ashley Stewart Finale Event

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

The Cleveland Cavaliers are kicking off their new season at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in style.

They have just added Salt-N-Pepa to perform during halftime for this Saturday night’s home opener.

Known for their 1980’s and ’90s hits “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Let’s Talk About Sex,” their appearance will come just in time for this weekend as WKYC 3News puts it:

It’s a fitting opener to the Cavaliers’ 2019-20 season, in which the team will wear throwback jerseys from the 90s seven times. The “Classic Edition” uniforms feature a modern take on the black, orange and powder blue look the team wore during the Gund Arena’s inaugural season in 1994.

Tip-off starts at 8 p.m.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bennett Raglin and Getty Images

Tweet and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

