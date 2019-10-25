UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST CHURCHES IN CHICAGO ERASING FAMILIES MEDICAL DEBT

via FirstLadyB:

United Church of Christ churches in Chicago have joined together with RIP Medical Debt to help struggling families eliminate medical debt.

Together the places of worship have eliminated over $5.3 million in medical debt impacting nearly 6,000 Illinois families.

Speaking at a news conference Sunday afternoon at Trinity United Church of Christ, Pastor Otis Moss, told members that the nearly 6,000 families will receive an anonymous letter before Thanksgiving informing them that their debt has been forgiven, according to the Christian Post.

