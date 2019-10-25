On Our Prayer List: Christian Recording Artists Micah Stampley And TobyMac Mourn Deaths Of Children

via EEWMagazine/Laura Stout:

Two popular Christian recording artists are on our prayer list as they grieve the unexpected, untimely deaths of their children this week.

Micah Stampley’s 15-year-old daughter Mary Stampley, and TobyMac’s 21-year-old son Truett Foster McKeehan, have both passed away, and the families are asking for prayers and respect for privacy at this time.

