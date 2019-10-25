CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

On Our Prayer List: Christian Recording Artists Micah Stampley And TobyMac Mourn Deaths Of Children

Silhouette Cross Against Sky During Sunset

Source: Tinnakorn Jorruang / EyeEm / Getty

via EEWMagazine/Laura Stout:

Two popular Christian recording artists are on our prayer list as they grieve the unexpected, untimely deaths of their children this week.

Micah Stampley’s 15-year-old daughter Mary Stampley, and TobyMac’s 21-year-old son Truett Foster McKeehan, have both passed away, and the families are asking for prayers and respect for privacy at this time.

CLICK HERE to read full story

On Our Prayer List: Christian Recording Artists Micah Stampley And TobyMac Mourn Deaths Of Children  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
K. Michelle Get’s Candid About Undoing Her Plastic…
 2 hours ago
10.25.19
Chadwick Bozeman Reportedly Engaged
 4 hours ago
10.25.19
Diddy Files to Change His Name to Sean…
 4 hours ago
10.25.19
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Daughter Broke Her BFF…
 6 hours ago
10.25.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close