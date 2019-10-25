The Line Up: Beard Club Has All Your Facial Hair Needs Covered

Winter is around the corner so if you ever considered growing out your mane the time is now. Luckily Beard Club provides solutions for every face type.

Started in 2015 by a group of passionate beard aficionados who celebrate a bearded lifestyle, The Beard Club has developed a complete support system for men interested in looking their best and getting practical beard care products delivered right to their door. Additionally the California based brand has created a community dedicated to promoting great beards. Here are some clutch products that will get your profile from stubble to stout in a matter of months.

Beard Cream

$10.00

Keep your follicles nourished and face moisturized with the good stuff. Apply after a shower for the glow.

Beard Scissors

$15.00

Sharp profiles demand weekly maintenance so invest in some scissors. You will be able to sculpt your beard whenever natures and avoid being the wild beast prior to Halloween.

Folding Comb

$15.00

Touch-ups during the day come with the beard life so invest in a comb to stay in that rugged but yet well-groomed zone.

Grooming Premium Kit

$51.00

Friends don’t let friends walk around with scraggly beards. Holiday season is right around the corner and this all inclusive set is what you should add to your wish list.

