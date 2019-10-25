CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Popeyes Hiring Staff For Chicken Sandwich Return

Fried chicken hypebeasts rejoice!

Popeye's Chicken Sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

Popeyes is taking the satisfaction of chicken hypebeasts to a new level. The slingers of the famed chicken sandwich that had social media abuzz this summer are staffing up in preparation for its return.

We’re giving the side-eye to the idea of a chicken sandwich “running out,” but that’s neither here nor there. According to Bloomberg, the company is hiring 400 employees across 150 stores in order to have at least two people on chicken sandwich-making duty.

The plan is for the chicken sandwich to make its return in early November.

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” said Restaurant Brands, Popeyes’ corporate parent, in a statement. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

 

 

Popeyes Hiring Staff For Chicken Sandwich Return  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
K. Michelle Get’s Candid About Undoing Her Plastic…
 2 hours ago
10.25.19
Chadwick Bozeman Reportedly Engaged
 4 hours ago
10.25.19
Diddy Files to Change His Name to Sean…
 4 hours ago
10.25.19
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Daughter Broke Her BFF…
 6 hours ago
10.25.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close