Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Daughter Broke Her BFF Mama’s Stolen Cell Phone, Who Has To Pay?

Dear Sam

I took my 16 year old daughters phone away from her as punishment. She behind my back borrowed a phone from her bestie an old phone that her bestie took from her mother without her knowledge. The mother went looking for the phone of course my daughter bestie told her mom what she did with the phone, so her mother told her to get it back asap. But guess what, my daughter broke the phone that I didn’t now she even had, now this other mother wants me to replace it. I feel that it’s her and her daughters responsibility. Who’s responsibility is it? What should I do? Please help