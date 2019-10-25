CLOSE
LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s The Perfect Halloween Makeup Look To Take Care Of Your Last Minute Costume

Pond's Halloween Makeup with Glamsquad

Source: Pond’s x GlamSquad / Courtesy of Hello Beautiful

Halloween is next week Thursday and if you’re like me…you have no costume (or you rotate the same costume every other year). Honestly, sometimes in the hustle and bustle and busyness of life, you just don’t have time to put in anything extra for the day.

…and that’s okay. (And #TeamBeautiful has you covered).

Doing an intricate makeup look can be time consuming (if you don’t have time, feel free to use GlamSquad to book makeup services). If you don’t have extra money to book a makeup artist to help you achieve your look, you can still DIY yourself if you have some black lipstick, black fine point eyeliner, and red lipstick.

View this post on Instagram

If you are like me, you don’t have your Halloween costume together and the parties start this weekend! Never fear. I partnered with @KelliJBartlett, Artistic Director of @GlamSquad and @Ponds to create this spooky spider eye and stitched red lip. Pair with an all black outfit and your Halloween costume is complete! Thank me later! Recreating this look? Tag me! I want to see. Head to @hellobeautiful dot com for more. . . . . . . . #Halloween #HalloweenMakeup #DIY #DIYHalloween #HalloweenDIY #Halloween2019 #DoItYourself #makeup #makeuptutorial #makeuplover #spider #HalloweenCostumes #HalloweenCostume #makeupartist #redlipstick #fashioneditor #beautyeditor #halloweenideas #halloweenlover #halloweenmakeupforbeginners #HalloweenMakeupIdeas #HalloweenMakeupTutorial #halloweenparty #HalloweenMakeup2019 #halloweenfun #halloweentime #makeupHalloween #spiderman #HalloweenMakeupLooks #DIYHalloweenCostume

A post shared by Nashipae Wanjira | Danielle J. (@theislandiva) on

This spooky spider makeup look is perfect with any all black outfit and will have you getting compliments all night. Watch the video above and keep reading as we show you step by step on how to recreate this ghoulish look!

