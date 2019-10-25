CLOSE
Diddy Files to Change His Name to Sean “Love” Combs

Back in the day, Diddy was known for changing his name, and now, he’s filed to change his name again. The report is in that Diddy has filed paperwork to change his name from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs. Not much is known about why he decided to make the change, but he’s been talking about including love in his name for two years. 

I lost track after Puff Daddy to PDiddy..

(Source-Vibe)

 

