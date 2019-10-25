Factory of Disinformation, Facebook Is Testing Dedicated News Tab For App

Immediately following after its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg ridiculously poor outing on Capitol Hill, Facebook announced it is testing a news tab on its app.

Mark Zuckerberg got his nerd ass handed to him by the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Auntie Maxine Waters, and Joyce Beatty after he failed to answer why his company won’t fact check political ads.

She ate him up like a straight gansta. Left his lying ass stunned pic.twitter.com/NXb99t0QU2 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 24, 2019

In response to dragging, Facebook announced today (Oct.25) a truce if you will with the news publishers with Facebook News.

Introducing Facebook News https://t.co/7Eb5kuUOg8 — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) October 25, 2019

Facebook News is a new product from the social media giant that will introduce a news section on its app and its currently being tested only in the United States. It will offer stories from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Post as well as online-only sites like Business Insider and BuzzFeed. It will also showcase original reporting from local news sites in major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Houston, Washington D.C., Miami, Atlanta, and Boston. More cities will be announced in the coming months, according to Facebook.

To combat fake news, Facebook chose a team of professional journalists that will help by selecting some stories. User’s tabs will be tailored to them based on their interests with the help of Facebook’s machine learning technology.

The announcement of Facebook News did not come without some criticism. One of its other partners is Breitbart News, which was described by its previous chairman, Steve Bannon, as “a platform for the alt-right.” Twitter user @slpng_giants pointed out that Bannon was an owner of Cambridge Analytica.

Today, @facebook, who is still ensnared in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, added Breitbart, whose owner and former President were OWNERS of Cambridge Analytica, as a “trusted” news source. This scandal writes itself. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) October 25, 2019

We shall see if this helps combat one of Facebook’s most glaring issues, which are the outright egregiously fake stories you catch your relatives sharing.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

Factory of Disinformation, Facebook Is Testing Dedicated News Tab For App was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: