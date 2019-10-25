CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Always Getting Rid of Female Symbol to Appeal to Trans Activists

This always help with the cramping

Source: Moyo Studio / Getty

This change is a way for ‘Always’ to continue to champion girls and women of all ages.

 

‘Always’ is taking several big steps in order to become more inclusive to potential customers.

More recently, they are taking away the female symbol that has always (no pun intended) been in place.

Cleveland19.com explains why that move is taking place:

Transgender activists and allies asked for the change in design on the wrapping for menstrual pads. They argued that not all people who menstruate identify as women and that not all women menstruate.

This is to help the Procter and Gamble product better identify with transgender and gender nonbinary consumers.

There is no date as to when the removal of the symbol will take place.

 

Article Courtesy of CNN and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Moyo Studio and Getty Images

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls
Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls
8 photos

Videos
Latest
Always Ultra Pads seen in store. Always is a brand of...
Always Getting Rid of Female Symbol to Appeal…
 3 hours ago
10.25.19
What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is…
 4 hours ago
10.25.19
K. Michelle Get’s Candid About Undoing Her Plastic…
 4 hours ago
10.25.19
11 Things We Learned from Kanye West on…
 6 hours ago
10.25.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close