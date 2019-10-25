LOCAL NEWS: J.M. Smucker Company Helps Feed 1K Children in Medina County

The J.M. Smucker Co. has made an extremely generous contribution to help children in need at a Northeast Ohio food pantry.

Feeding Medina County posted on Facebook that J.M. Smucker Co. donated 10,000 jars of their Smucker’s Natural fruit spread along with 10,000 jars of Jif peanut butter to the organization. According to Feeding Medina County, this donation will impact 1,000 children who receive a Weekender for Children bag for the next 10 months.

This particular bag is help provide meals and snacks for children who are able to receive free or reduced lunches in schools.

