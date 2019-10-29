CLOSE
Is There A Problem At “The Word Network”

via TheChristianPost/Leonardo Blair:

Kevin Adell, the white owner and CEO of the Word Network billed “the largest, African-American religious network in the WORLD,” refused to apologize for sharing a meme which depicts him pimping popular black preachers.

The refusal comes amid a recent petition signed by more than 100 prominent black clergy calling for a boycott of the network until he apologizes for his alleged racial insensitivity.

the Detroit Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists also joined that chorus calling for a boycott of the network, demanding that Adell meet with Detroit NABJ and other organizations, issue a public apology, commit to undergo diversity training, and create a plan to “avoid such egregious actions in the future” before the boycott ends, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Is There A Problem At “The Word Network”  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

