CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

BREAKING NEWS: Former Roman Catholic Bishop of Cleveland Richard Lennon Dies At 72

via Wkyc:

The Most Rev. Richard Lennon, who led the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cleveland for more than a decade, has died at the age of 72.

The diocese announced Lennon passed away Tuesday morning after receiving the last rites of the Catholic Church. An exact cause of death was not specified, but the bishop had been suffering from vascular dementia that led to his retirement just under three years ago.

“In his service to the diocese, Bishop Lennon showed a deep dedication to the faithful governance of the diocese and a tremendous love of the Church and the people he shepherded,” Bishop Nelson J. Perez, Lennon’s successor, said in a statement. “May the Lord grant him eternal res

CLICK HERE to read full story

BREAKING NEWS: Former Roman Catholic Bishop of Cleveland Richard Lennon Dies At 72  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Baby Kulture Doesn’t Like Her Baby Hairs Slicked…
 2 hours ago
10.29.19
24 items
All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway…
 3 hours ago
10.29.19
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea
Kanye West Say’s GOD Is Using Him: Airpool…
 4 hours ago
10.29.19
YO! MTV Raps 30th Anniversary Live Event
Yo! MTV Raps Doctor Dre Is Losing Sight…
 4 hours ago
10.29.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close