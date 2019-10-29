How Did Prince Really Feel About Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran?

Prince’s posthumous memoir, ‘The Beautiful Ones,’ is out today, and it is filled with a lot of revealing items.

Among the most interesting stories, was a letter revealing how the singer felt about two of today’s biggest-selling pop artists, according to EURweb:

According to letters included in the memoir, Prince was not a fan of pop stars Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, New York Post reports. “We need to tell them that they keep trying to ram Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran down our throats and we don’t like it no matter how many times they play it,” he once wrote, according to “The Beautiful Ones.”

Prince’s revelation on Perry and Sheeran are among the many features that collaborator and editor Dan Piepenbring had to work on for the past three years after searching through 5,000 items.

Piepenbring even worked with the singer during the final three months of his life. He adds that the book is split into different sections of his life.

‘The Beautiful Ones’ also touches on Prince’s childhood, including his relationship with his mother.

To order and purchase the book, click here.

To read more on this story, click here.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of picture alliance and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jeffrey Mayer and Getty Images