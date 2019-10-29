CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Yo! MTV Raps Doctor Dre Is Loosing Site To Diabetes [VIDEO]

YO! MTV Raps 30th Anniversary Live Event

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that co-host to Ed Lover of Yo! MTV Raps, Doctor Dre, has lost a toe and now is loosing site in his battle with diabetes.

Doctor Dre’ not to be mistaken for NWA’s, The Chronic, Dr. Day, Beats by Dre, Dr. Dre

The legend in Hip Hop culture, radio personality and former VJ, 56 year old, André “Dr. Dré” Brown of Long Island, NY is battling type 2 diabetes.  Yo! MTV Raps paved the way for Hip Hop to cross over so to speak because of the make up of MTV in 80’s.

We will be keeping the original east coast Doctor Dre’  uplifted in our prayers as he continues to fight.

Check out the video below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Diabetes , Doctor Dre , VJ , Yo! MTV Raps

Videos
Latest
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea
Kanye West Say’s GOD Is Using Him: Airpool…
 4 mins ago
10.29.19
YO! MTV Raps 30th Anniversary Live Event
Yo! MTV Raps Doctor Dre Is Loosing Site…
 42 mins ago
10.29.19
President Donald J. Trump...
Donald Trump Just Can’t Stop Mentioning Jussie Smollett
 48 mins ago
10.29.19
Prince
How Did Prince Really Feel About Katy Perry…
 1 hour ago
10.29.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close