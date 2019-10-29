67-Year-Old Gives Birth Successfully in China

Despite her age, her ovaries appear to be a lot younger than her appearance.

A retired doctor has just given birth in China, and at the same time, might have set a new record.

She looks to become the world’s oldest mother at 67-years-old.

From Cleveland19.com:

The woman, surnamed Tian, gave birth to a girl on Friday at Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital, where Tian used to be a doctor. A hospital spokeswoman told CNN that Tian got pregnant naturally after using her medical knowledge to self-administer traditional Chinese fertility treatments.

The baby, which Tian and her husband have named “Tianci,” was delivered at 5.6 pounds through a cesarean section.

Article Courtesy of CNN and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of isayildiz and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of FatCamera and Getty Images