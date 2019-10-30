via BCNN1/CBN:

Pastor Tony Evans is revealing some tragic news about his wife Lois Evans as she battles a “fiery trial” with cancer.

“Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. I wanted to update our ministry friends and partners regarding my wife’s medical condition,” Evans wrote. “Lois spent all of last week in the hospital due to severe pain related to her biliary cancer. The doctors were able to manage the pain, and they released her from the hospital for home care.”

Pastor Tony Evans Shares Update on His Wife Lois’ Battle With Cancer was originally published on praisecleveland.com

