LOCAL NEWS: Cedar Point Extends $99 Gold Pass Pricing

Source: Ali Majdfar / Getty

via Wkyc:

Cedar Point has closed its gates for the 2019 season, which means we have to wait until next May to get our adrenaline pumping again on their record-breaking, pulse-pounding roller coasters.

Although the season may be finished, park officials have an early gift for parkgoers as Cedar Point has extended their $99 bargain pricing for the new Gold Pass until Jan. 5, 2020.

LOCAL NEWS: Cedar Point Extends $99 Gold Pass Pricing  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Exclusives
