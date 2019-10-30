CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Wilson’s Broke the Innanet with Their Halloween Costumes!

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016 / Getty

The Wilson’s are definitely in the Halloween spirit! The couple set the internet on fire when they paid homage to The Jackson’s and The Carter’s. First, they dressed up their super cute kids as Randy and Janet Jackson from ‘The Jackson Family Variety Show.’

Check out  Future Zahir, 5; and Sienna Princess, 2 below:

As if that wasn’t dope enough, The Wilson’s paid homage to Jay Z and Beyonce by recreating their album cover for the song, ‘Ape S**t.’ Instead of using the famed Mona Lisa in the background pic, they chose Barack and Michelle Obama.

***Explicit Language*** 

 

 

 

The Wilson’s Broke the Innanet with Their Halloween Costumes!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Bang Bang Bang: 10 Hilariously Memorable John Witherspoon…
 2 hours ago
10.30.19
John Witherspoon at Helium STL
Remembering John Witherspoon Live In Studio #SamSylkShow [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
Inaugural ‘Call Of Duty’ League Kicks Off January…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
The Wilson’s Broke the Innanet with Their Halloween…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close