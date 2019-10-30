LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Woman Crashes Through East Side Rally’s Window!

When it comes picking up at a drive-thru, there’s a right way and a wrong way.

What this Cleveland woman did at a Rally’s on East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue was more than wrong, but downright ludicrous.

She drove her vehicle to straight to the window, with her bumper crashing through the wall and almost into the restaurant.

Basically, she didn’t use the Rally’s drive-thru the proper way like everyone else.

No one was hurt during the crash, though the building is now left with a sizable hole.

Here is what WEWS News 5 captured on video after the crash:

And here is more of what News 5 has to report:

Cleveland police and fire were on scene to tow away the vehicle from the lane. Cleveland police were seen conducting OVI tests on the female driver.

No word if she was able to actually order any food.

