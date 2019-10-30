Kevin Hart is back to becoming a visible figure once more, this after he survived a horrific car accident back in September. Emerging slowly back to public life, the actor and comedian shared a touching video revealing how the crash changed his outlook on life.

Using his favored vehicle of Instagram to reach out to his millions of fans, Hart, 40, shared a two-minute video spliced with images of the September 1 crash that involved him and two others, all of whom survived with varying degrees of injuries. With the video showing different slices of Hart’s life, including shots of his home life and physical therapy, his voice appears throughout the clip as he speaks about his many blessings.

Check out the clip below and get well, Kevin Hart!

—

Photo: Getty

Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Video Of Recovery Efforts After Car Crash was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: