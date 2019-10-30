CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Video Of Recovery Efforts After Car Crash

In a two-minute Instagram video, the actor and comedian shared with his followers the grueling process in returning back to form.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 Australian Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

Kevin Hart is back to becoming a visible figure once more, this after he survived a horrific car accident back in September. Emerging slowly back to public life, the actor and comedian shared a touching video revealing how the crash changed his outlook on life.

Using his favored vehicle of Instagram to reach out to his millions of fans, Hart, 40, shared a two-minute video spliced with images of the September 1 crash that involved him and two others, all of whom survived with varying degrees of injuries. With the video showing different slices of Hart’s life, including shots of his home life and physical therapy, his voice appears throughout the clip as he speaks about his many blessings.

Check out the clip below and get well, Kevin Hart!

Photo: Getty

Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Video Of Recovery Efforts After Car Crash  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West: Democrats Are ‘Brainwashing’ Black People
 3 hours ago
10.30.19
Issa Celebration! How The Women Of ‘Empire’ Slay…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
Bang Bang Bang: 10 Hilariously Memorable John Witherspoon…
 6 hours ago
10.30.19
John Witherspoon at Helium STL
Remembering John Witherspoon Live In Studio #SamSylkShow [VIDEO]
 8 hours ago
10.30.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close