LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland to Present Its First Ever S’morefest

If you love the fall season and S’mores, that you are in luck!

The group behind the popular Brite Winter Fest, a winter festival celebrating music arts in Cleveland, is putting together the first ever S’morefest. It is going to be held on Friday, November 15th from 6 to 9 p.m. at Merwin’s Wharf near the Cuyahoga River.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for Brite Winter, which is coming back on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Here is more info on the event from WEWS News 5:

A $20 ticket will get guests unlimited s’mores and access to cozy fire pits where live music will be playing all night long. Live music will be from Brite Winter favorites, including Brent Kirby, Jul Big Green, Archie Green and Jason Meyers.

Children are allowed in for $10 each.

