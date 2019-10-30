SPORTS: Browns QB Baker Mayfield Storms Off Interview Following Tense Exchange with Reporter

It was a tense situation Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had with one of the reporters at a press briefing during the team’s Wednesday availability to the media.

Let’s just say it did not go over very well.

Here is what WJW Fox 8 News had to say:

Mayfield answered several questions before ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi asked about what followed Browns cornerback Denzel blocking the Patriots field goal attempt at the end of the first half. Cleveland got the ball with about 2 minutes left, but were unable to score.

As for the entire exchange, here is the video:

And here is Baker’s reaction on Twitter afterwards:

Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it…. I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019

say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way… that’s too bad — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019

Cleveland would lose to New England, 13-27.

What do you think of Baker storming off?

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Billie Weiss and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Omar Rawlings and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland