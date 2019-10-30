CLOSE
SPORTS: Browns QB Baker Mayfield Storms Off Interview Following Tense Exchange with Reporter

Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots

Source: Omar Rawlings / Getty

It was a tense situation Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had with one of the reporters at a press briefing during the team’s Wednesday availability to the media.

Let’s just say it did not go over very well.

Here is what WJW Fox 8 News had to say:

Mayfield answered several questions before ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi asked about what followed Browns cornerback Denzel blocking the Patriots field goal attempt at the end of the first half. Cleveland got the ball with about 2 minutes left, but were unable to score.

As for the entire exchange, here is the video:

And here is Baker’s reaction on Twitter afterwards:

Cleveland would lose to New England, 13-27.

 

What do you think of Baker storming off?

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Billie Weiss and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Omar Rawlings and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

