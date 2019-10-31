Niecy Nash has become a household name, but there’s still a lot that people don’t know about her. Fans will get the chance to learn more about their favorite actress this Sunday when her episode of “Uncensored” airs on TV One.

Nash believes that the show is so interesting is because “you talk about stuff that you don’t normally talk about.” And sometimes it gets awkward because “you’ve got your mama sitting in the corner,” she laughs. But, shes glad she was able to share parts of her life that people may not know about.

After watching the episode, she says you’ll understand why she always says, “thank God I don’t look like what I’ve been through.”

Niecy Nash Opens Up On ‘Uncensored’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

