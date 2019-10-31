CLOSE
- Videos
Home- Videos

John Witherspoon Reminisces On Start In Comedy, ‘Boondocks’ Reboot & More! [VIDEO]

John Witherspoon

Source: Tex V. / Radio One Digital

Weeks before his untimely passing, John Witherspoon stopped by the Houston BMW Studios with Uncle Funky Larry Jones to discuss his career, his work on Black Jesus and its return to television in lieu of the death of Charlie Murphy, his excitement about The Boondocks reboot, his beginning at the Comedy Store with Richard Pryor and more, reminiscing about The Richard Pryor Show, his cooking show, what keeps him going and more!

RELATED: John Witherspoon Talks Being Recognized in the Unemployment Line, The Next Friday Movie and More

RELATED: Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away At 77

John Witherspoon Reminisces On Start In Comedy, ‘Boondocks’ Reboot & More! [VIDEO]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Halloween Appropriation: Is Our Diction More Damaging Than…
 2 hours ago
10.31.19
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour: I’m Not The…
 3 hours ago
10.31.19
Kevin Hart’s Official Opening of The HartBeat Studios
Kevin Hart Shares His Journey To Recovery [VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
10.31.19
Is The Harriet Movie Worth The Watch?
 7 hours ago
10.31.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close