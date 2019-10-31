Ciara and Russell Wilson decided to get into the Halloween spirit by honoring Hip-Hop royalty.

On Wednesday (Oct. 30), the Wilsons reintroduced the world to the Carters in a series of photos shared to the “Beauty Marks” singer’s Instagram. The couple recreated the iconic pink and blue power suits from Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Louvre-set “Apes**t” video.

The Wilsons were very thorough with the homage to the power couple, as Ciara rocked a cascading, high half-pony while donning a double-breasted blazer and iced-out accessories; and Russ brought his best Hov with a teal suit, gold jewelry and knotted wig. The Seahawks star went even further and channeled his inner rapper, lip-syncing alongside Ciara to the Brooklyn rapper’s verse.

The couple did add their own personal touch to the recreation, swapping out Mona Lisa for a smiling photo of Barack and Michelle Obama.

“From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas… Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween.”

Check out the video below.

Ciara and Russell Wilson Channel Their Inner Bey and Jay For Halloween was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Posted By tffhthewriter Posted 19 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: