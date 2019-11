This week has been rough as we lost “Pops” aka John Witherspoon but he left us we a couple laughs.

On his youtube channel he prepared Gumbo for people who can’t afford crab legs and shrimp.

Here’s the video

His last words, “Love each other”

Rest Easy to a Legend.

Source: thegrio.com

[Video] John Witherspoon’s Last Words was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 18 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: