Looks like things could be coming to the end of the road for Diddy.

He made a statement saying, “Im in semi-retirement”.

As he gets older and the music industry isn’t the same he isn’t sure where he fits in with the other artist.

The last time Diddy released an album was 2013.

Source: tucson.com

Diddy Ready For Retirement? was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: