CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Show
HomeD.L. Hughley Show

Jazzy Report: Drone Delivery?

CVS is the newest drug store to test out a drone delivery service. They’re partnering with UPS to make the drone deliveries that will be programmed to fly “pre-planned routes,” and carry packages up to 5 pounds. The packages will be left on people’s front porches or in the backyard. It’ll only take about 5-10 minutes to get what you need.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Jazzy Report: Drone Delivery?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Does My Husband Need…
 5 hours ago
11.01.19
The Meadows Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
Would You Buy Your Own Wedding Ring? Nicki…
 5 hours ago
11.01.19
5 Korean Beauty Tips You Should Add To…
 11 hours ago
11.01.19
Watch: Young Dolph “Tric or Treat,” Machine Gun…
 24 hours ago
11.01.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close