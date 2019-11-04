They Beefin: Nicki Minaj Vs. Wendy Williams

The Queens are beefin! The Queen of Media and the Queen of Rap are going hard at each other’s throats. Wendy Williams said some things about Nicki Minaj and her new husband that is causing them to have a war of words.

According to TheBlast.com, it all started during the ‘Hot Topics’ segment on Wendy’s show when she said,” I don’t know what he does for a living, I just know that he did time in jail…he’s a sex offender. Well, she’s no stranger to that because her [brother] is in jail for sex offending. Well, first-degree manslaughter. Now, he served seven years in prison, and he’s also a sex offender, so that means that he…is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender…Well Nicki, congratulations.”

Nicki didn’t take to kindly to Wendy’s commentary and she responded on her Queen Radio show. Check out her response below:

***EXPLICIT LANGUAGE***

Nicki responded to Wendy, saying, “It’s not about doing your job. There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting, and I know you must be sick and humiliated. I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past. I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep-rooted.”

Then Nicki went in on Wendy about her own marital troubles, saying, “B*tch where was you at when Kevin had his d*ck knee deep in that b*tch p*nanny? I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated. I really want to pray for you. You sat up here being vicious all this time and you paid for this man’s mistress all the time.”

Whoa! Looks like things are heating up!

