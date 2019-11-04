Missy Elliott To Be Honored With The “Music Innovation Award” At 2019’s Urban One Honors

Get Ready! We are so happy to announce that Missy Elliott will be honored with the “Music Innovation Award” at this year’s Urban One Honors.
The Virginia native has had an incredible year. Elliott made history becoming the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She released the critically-acclaimed album, Iconology and received the Video Vanguard Award At The VMAs.
Along with Elliott, other stars to look out for at Urban One Honors include Wale and Pastor Charles Jenkins, both are slated to perform at the event.
Urban One Honors is a star-studded awards ceremony that will celebrate 40 years of Radio One. It all takes place on Thursday, December 5th at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. Tickets are currently on sale.
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
