CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Missy Elliott To Be Honored With The “Music Innovation Award” At 2019’s Urban One Honors

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

Get Ready! We are so happy to announce that Missy Elliott will be honored with the “Music Innovation Award” at this year’s Urban One Honors.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Virginia native has had an incredible year. Elliott made history becoming the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She released the critically-acclaimed album, Iconology and received the Video Vanguard Award At The VMAs.

RELATED: Listen Here: Missy Elliott Releases New EP ‘Iconology’ And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Along with Elliott, other stars to look out for at Urban One Honors include Wale and Pastor Charles Jenkins, both are slated to perform at the event.

RELATED: Missy Elliott, Wale & Pastor Charles Jenkins Announced For Urban One Honors

Urban One Honors is a star-studded awards ceremony that will celebrate 40 years of Radio One. It all takes place on Thursday, December 5th at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. Tickets are currently on sale.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. 

RELATED: Missy Elliott The First Female Rapper To Be Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

 

Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott’s Trendsetting Fashion Through The Years

17 photos Launch gallery

Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott’s Trendsetting Fashion Through The Years

Continue reading Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott’s Trendsetting Fashion Through The Years

Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott’s Trendsetting Fashion Through The Years

From the moment Missy Elliott debuted on the scene with finger waves and the iconic inflatable suit, she’s been a trendsetter and pioneer for creativity. Her looks and vision changed the way music videos were created and she infused a new flavor into the music industry. EXCLUSIVE: We Got All The Details On The Beauty Beats In Missy Elliott’s Throw It Back Music Video Missy continues to challenge creative norms with her unparalleled style. Whether she’s rocking the spray painted face of the late Aaliyah or a custom Adidas track suit, Missy always puts her best fashion foot forward. Keep scrolling for her fashion through the years.

Latest…

Missy Elliott To Be Honored With The “Music Innovation Award” At 2019’s Urban One Honors  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Videos
Latest
Missy Elliott To Be Honored With The “Music…
 3 hours ago
11.04.19
‘RHOAS12’ Recap: Porsha and Kenya Bond Over Barbie…
 13 hours ago
11.04.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Ella Mai! Here Are 10 Times…
 1 day ago
11.03.19
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori ‘Aunt Becky’ Loughlin and Her Husband Once…
 2 days ago
11.02.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close