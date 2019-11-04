CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: LeBron James Announces ‘I PROMISE Village’ For Akron Students, Families In Need

LeBron-inspired Akron school to be subject of a docu-series, filming starts soon

Source: Akron Beacon Journal / Getty

via Wkyc:

LeBron James is taking his “I PROMISE” initiative to the next level.

The Akron native and former Cleveland Cavaliers champion revealed plans Monday for the “I PROMISE Village.”

This partnership with Graduate Hotels will “serve as transitional housing for I PROMISE families” in the historic Westmont apartment building located within a few blocks of the I PROMISE School in Akron

LOCAL NEWS: LeBron James Announces 'I PROMISE Village' For Akron Students, Families In Need

Exclusives
