Kanye West does it again!

His highly anticipated album “Jesus Is King” is number 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

The album is Kanye’s ninth consecutive album to land in the top spot.

West sold 264,000 album units including streams and sales.

Congratulations Mr. West!

Source: billboard.com

Kanye West Hits Number 1 was originally published on wtlcfm.com