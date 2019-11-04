CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Hits Number 1

Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren Chicago

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Kanye West does it again!

His highly anticipated album “Jesus Is King” is number 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

The album is Kanye’s ninth consecutive album to land in the top spot.

West sold 264,000 album units including streams and sales.

Congratulations Mr. West!

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

12 photos Launch gallery

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

Continue reading #IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

Black people continue to make lemonade out of lemons in the midst of pain.

Kanye West’s Sunday Service documentary premieres in Indy

Source: billboard.com

Kanye West Hits Number 1  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Videos
Latest
Meet The Prairie View Student That Created This…
 2 hours ago
11.04.19
Certified Fresh: Rapper DDG Set To Top Rap…
 3 hours ago
11.04.19
Colin Kaepernick Spends Birthday Giving Back By Feeding…
 3 hours ago
11.04.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 4 hours ago
11.04.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close