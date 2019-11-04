SPORTS: Browns Reportedly Keeping Freddie Kitchens as Head Coach For The Rest of 2019 Season

It’s not a surprise that things are not going well for the Cleveland Browns so far this season. The team is 2-6, and several fans have already given up on the team.

This has started speculation on whether or not head coach Freddie Kitchens is safe, even if the season is not over yet.

Yet, rest assured (or not) Browns fans. Kitchens reportedly won’t be going anywhere. At least for the rest of the year.

According to WKYC 3News, the NFL Network’s Steve Wyche says Kitchens’ position is safe for the entire 2019 season.

No word if he is safe for the head coaching job beyond the current NFL year.

Here’s what 3News has to report from Wyche:

“I spoke to some people in the organization and they say that general manager John Dorsey is committed to Freddie through the season,” Wyche said on Monday. “This was his hire, he sung his praises. I think the fact that as bad as it’s gone, the Browns are still within striking distance of winning this division. They are going to stick with him.”

The Browns have some decisions to make for sure but pulling the rip cord right now might not happen @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/UD1cgnM12y — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 4, 2019

Still, the fanbase is getting more irritated with the team this season, even more so since the expectations were set so high from playoff hopes to even dreams of the Browns making it to the Big Game next year.

As for Kitchens, he is not even worried about job security at this point.

Either way, something needs to happen with the Browns.

Should the Cleveland Browns drop Freddie Kitchens as head coach?

