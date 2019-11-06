CLOSE
Inspirational Film “Overcomer” Available

via Hallels:

If you haven’t seen this movie yet…We urge you to do so..”Overcomer” is Available right now!

OVERCOMER is from the creators of the #1 box-office hit War Room. Life changes overnight for coach John Harrison (Kendrick) after he loses his basketball team and is challenged by the school’s principal, Olivia (Shirer), to coach a new sport he doesn’t know or like. As John questions his own worth, he dares to help the least likely runner take on the biggest race of the year.

