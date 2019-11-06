LisaRaye Talks About Bishop Noel Jones And The Bible

via BCNN1/EEW Magazine – LaToya Parker:

LisaRaye in 2011 was talking about her faith and was saying that she struggled to understand the Bible. And on a apperance

on the Wendy Williams she said that Bishop Noel Jones “helped me tremendously with the Bible.”

Are people trying to put one and one together..Hmmm…

CLICK HERE to read the full story

True Strength: Celebrities Who've Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues 13 photos Launch gallery True Strength: Celebrities Who've Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues 1. Pete Davidson On Being Diagnosed With Borderline Personality Disorder View this post on Instagram A post shared by pete davidson updates (@petedavidsonrares) on Sep 6, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT Source:Instagram 1 of 13 2. LIZZO Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 13 3. Chrissy Teigen Source:Splash News 3 of 13 4. Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human." Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas. Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school. Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October for depression and suicidal thoughts. Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, "I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control." Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007. Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Zayn Malik's anxiety is often so crippling, it's caused him to cancel shows. Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, "I'm not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward." Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, "I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, 'Hey, it's gonna be okay. It'll be okay.'" Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, "I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health." Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues True Strength: Celebrities Who've Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues It's World Mental Health Day, and believe it or not, some of our favorite stars are battling the taboo issue. In some ways, it's a great thing, because mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. But as a culture, we still have a long way to transform the negative connotations around it. Fortunately, some stars use their platform to shine light on mental illness, which in turn helps shift the conversation and help us move forward with the solutions. In honor of World Mental Health Day, check out these celebs who've openly spoken out about their mental health issues. Thank the God for them.

LisaRaye Talks About Bishop Noel Jones And The Bible was originally published on praisecleveland.com