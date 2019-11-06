CLOSE
LisaRaye Talks About Bishop Noel Jones And The Bible

via BCNN1/EEW Magazine – LaToya Parker:

LisaRaye in 2011 was talking about her faith and was saying that she struggled to understand the Bible. And on a apperance

on the Wendy Williams she said that Bishop Noel Jones  “helped me tremendously with the Bible.”

In honor of World Mental Health Day, check out these celebs who've openly spoken out about their mental health issues. Thank the God for them.

LisaRaye Talks About Bishop Noel Jones And The Bible  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

